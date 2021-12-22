Report: Ipoh mayor hopes rain won’t worsen, fears city could flood like Selangor

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin speaks to the media after witnessing an MoU signing ceremony in Ipoh October 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Ipoh’s rainwater retention system can only hold up to 200mm of water, and while that has been enough so far, Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin has expressed concern that the situation may take a turn for the worse if rainfall increases.

The Star reported Rumaizi as saying if rainfall in the city increased past 250mm, the city would be in risk of flash floods — not to mention the rainfall levels in Selangor that reached a record 390mm last Saturday.

“Previously, we recorded only under 100mm of rainwater, with 50mm already considered to be heavy rainfall,” he reportedly said when met during flood relief efforts in Gunung Lang Recreational Park, Kuala Langat yesterday.

“We have been having more than 100mm of rainfall of late, including 134mm during the recent flash flood in Taman Cempaka

“In Selangor, it is said that the amount of rainwater was about 380mm. If that was here, we would have been in a similar predicament. We hope and pray that the weather will not worsen,” he was quoted as saying.

Rumaizi added that many major drains in the city have been cleaned up since December in preparation for the monsoon season, and will continue to be cleaned to ensure smooth waterflow.

Many parts of Selangor, including Klang, Shah Alam, as well as Kuala Lumpur experienced terrible floods over the weekend — which is unusual as the state normally escapes the monsoon season that hits the country.

Major areas in Pahang and Terengganu also flooded along with minor parts of four other states, with at least 27 people found dead and 30,000 families displaced.