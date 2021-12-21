Nadma: 98 federal roads, 126 state roads in Malaysia affected by floods

Aerial view shows the flooded neighbourhood of Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, which is one of the worst hit areas in Selangor state, Malaysia, December 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — A total of 98 federal roads and 126 state roads were affected by the floods that hit seven states, namely Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kelantan, Melaka, Pahang and Kedah, according to the Disaster Operations Control Centre at the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

In a statement issued today, it said the roads involved were affected by flash floods, floods, landslides, caved-in roads, sedimentation and damaged bridges at 224 locations in the seven states as of 2pm today.

“Some routes are still closed for all types of vehicles and some are open only for heavy vehicles,” it said.

The routes that have been opened for all types of vehicles are the Jeli-Dabong route in Kuala Krai and Jalan Padang Kambing in Alor Gajah, Melaka.

Two routes that are only open to light vehicles are the ones from GAP-Bukit Fraser in Hulu Selangor and the Jenderam-Sepang road.

Among the routes opened to heavy vehicles are the Seri Keledang road in Hulu Selangor, Kampung Jenjarom road in Kuala Langat and Banting-Semenyih road in Selangor, while in Pahang, they are the Jerantut-Maran road, Bukit Setongkol 2 road in Kuantan, Jalan Desa Mesra, Jengka North/South main road in Maran and Pekan-Batu Balik road in Pekan. — Bernama