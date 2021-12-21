Langkawi incinerator plant can reduce dependence on landfills, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican with Fire and Rescue Department director (operations and rescue division) Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad (2nd left) during an aerial survey of the Selangor floods in Banting, December 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Dec 21 — The operation of the Langkawi Incinerator Plant, which has a burning capacity of 80 tonnes of household solid waste per day, can reduce the dependence on existing landfills, says Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said his ministry was remained committed to the livability of the Malaysian Family, which could be further improved through effective solid waste management for the well-being of the community and environmental sustainability.

“Therefore, the lifespan of the landfill can be extended to three years until 2024, with the total cost of incinerator component replacement work and operation being RM50.73 million,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, he paid a working visit to the incinerator plant to see the operation and maintenance of the plant which started operating on December 20, after the Leachate Treatment Plant (LTP) passed laboratory tests and was in line with the standards set by the Department of Environment (DOE).

Reezal Merican said the maintenance process at the incinerator plant involved the replacement of new components that had been completed by a recognised technology supplier from South Korea.

“It also received approval in the Testing & Commissioning Phase from June 15 until July 30, 2021,” he said.

He said 130 tonnes of solid waste was estimated to be generated daily in Langkawi, comprising 80 tonnes of household waste, 20 tonnes of industrial, commercial and institutional waste as well as 30 tonnes of bulk waste and construction waste, and the incinerator would greatly help with the situation.

“This is important to enable local economic activities based on ecotourism to be strengthened without having to worry about solid waste disposal, and it also reduces the need to open new solid waste sites,” he said. — Bernama