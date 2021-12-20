In less than 100 hours, Muda raises some RM1m in donations to assist Malaysia’s flood victims

Flood victims seen wading through the floods in Taman Sri Muda Section 25 Shah Alam December 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) announced today it has collected some RM1 million in donations in less than four days to assist roughly 10,000 families affected by the floods.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the donations amounting to RM1,045,600 collected from Malaysians nationwide since the donation run was launched on December 18 will be utilised to expedite rescue efforts, the purchase of general necessities, food and toiletries, as well as post-flood clean-ups.

“Every ringgit and cent contributed will be used 100 per cent for flood victims. The contributions will also be audited to ensure transparency.

“Muda is committed to continue their efforts during this flood season,” Syed Saddiq said in a statement.

Syed Saddiq also expressed his gratitude to Malaysians who have worked tirelessly to assist flood victims, before urging Malaysians to continue their ongoing efforts to assist affected areas.

“Therefore, Muda has launched a Volunteer Call at maribantu.my/pasca for all Malaysians to participate in the clean-up effort,” he said, adding that a total of 300 volunteers were needed.

The central states across peninsular Malaysia have been hit by torrential rain over the past few days that caused rivers to overflow their banks and flood several areas.

This caused flooding, has displaced over 32,000 people and closed roads in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Perak and Kuala Lumpur since last Friday.