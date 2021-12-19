As Klang Valley inundated by floods, Agong heads out to keep eye on situation

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wades in floodwaters as he checks on the flood situation in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Istana Negara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Setting aside his safety risk, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah went down to the ground to check on the flood situation in the national capital last night.

In pictures shared by Istana Negara on its official Facebook page, Malaysia’s 16th King could be seen knee-deep in flood waters at the exit to the World Trade Centre here even as rains continued to fall after midnight and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department could be seen aiding stranded motorists and other road users.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah stands in floodwaters as he checks on the flood situation in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Istana Negara

In a brief statement, Istana Negara said the King visited the area out of personal concern and love for his citizens.

Several city landmarks, including the iconic Masjid Jamek in downtown Kuala Lumpur, were flooded last night.

The central states across peninsular Malaysia have been hit by extremely heavy and persistent rains over the past few days that have caused rivers to overflow their banks and flood several areas.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall red alert for Selangor, Perak and Pahang today.

The flood had inundated several places in Selangor, including the port town of Klang and the state capital of Shah Alam, stranding hundreds of people in their cars and workplaces.