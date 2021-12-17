Security guard, lorry driver charged with kidnap-cum-murder of technician in Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON, Dec 17 — A security guard and lorry driver were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the kidnap and murder of a technician last month.

However, no plea was recorded from A. Devadas, 41, and P. Xavier, 42, after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate V. Vanita.

On the first charge, Devadas and Xavier, together with two individuals who have been charge, and another person still at large, were charged with murdering A. Vasudevan, 39, at a house in Bandar Springhill, Lukut, here, between 5.40am and 9.45am last November 13.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The five of them were also charged under Section 364 of the Penal Code with abducting Vasudevan with intention to kill him at the same place and time under.

They shall be punished with death or imprisonment for up to 30 years, and if not sentenced to death, are also liable to whipping, if found guilty.

The five of them were also charged with pretending to hold office and a public servant by impersonating as policemen to Vasudevan’s wife, S Hindumathy, 38, at the same place and time.

The charge, under Section 170 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The court set January 27 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Fathin Nur Athirah Zainuddin prosecuted, while lawyer Sukhdev Singh represented both the accused. ― Bernama