National Anti-Drugs Agency allows family visits at drug rehab centres for Christmas from Dec 25-29

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The s (AADK) has allowed family members or guardians to visit residents at Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (Puspen) nationwide in conjunction with the Christmas day celebration from December 25 to 29.

AADK in a statement today said for Puspen located in states under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), face-to-face meetings are allowed, while those in states that have not moved into Phase Four are allowed to meet online.

“The face-to-face visits must comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) of the PPN which includes only allowing fully vaccinated visitors,” it said, adding that family members or guardians must make early appointments to avoid congestion and the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

It said appointments can be made with the relevant rehabilitation officers through telephone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, letter or email.

Walk-in visits will not be allowed during the pandemic, it added.

“Further information can be obtained by contacting the relevant Puspen or by browsing AADK’s official website at www.adk.gov.my,” read the statement.

Family visits are allowed to provide space for the families and residents to strengthen their relationships as well as a therapeutic approach to support their recovery, it added. — Bernama