Minister: Kampung Baru land acquisition will be done fairly

High-rise buildings like the Petronas Twin Towers can be seen from all parts of Kampung Baru. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has given the assurance that land acquisition in Sungai Baru, Kampung Baru will be done fairly by prioritising the interests of the land and PKNS flats unit owners.

Shahidan said he personally would negotiate with the owners and developer involved to ensure a fair agreement could be reached.

“Everyone will be given fair treatment. If not, I will reduce the problem to a minimum... I think by January it will be solved,” he said in the Special Chamber session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to the motion brought by Khalid Abd Samad (PH-Shah Alam) relating to the issue of Sungai Baru, Kampung Baru.

According to Shahidan to resolve the issue, he had proposed to the developer to pay the property value in advance to the owners and allow them to buy replacement units upon the project’s completion.

The move, he said was to ensure owners would not be victims of an abandoned housing project if the developer failed to carry out their responsibility.

“Developers should not take the property of landowners and then charges at the bank and they (owners) become victims (of abandoned housing projects). These are the legal loopholes we have to look at.

“We want to ensure that the developer has the financial strength and does not use the land to earn money. Many developers can now (pay) in advance,” he said.

Earlier, when debating the motion, Khalid questioned the government’s action in using the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act 1960 to acquire land in the area for redevelopment by private developers.

The motion was also debated by three other Members of Parliament, namely Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh (Pejuang-Sri Gading), Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) and Teresa Kok (PH-Seputeh). — Bernama