Sarawak polls: Zuraida tells Ali Biju’s supporters to back GPS candidate in Krian

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a media conference after launching 'Malaysia Family: Agricommodity Week 2021 in Putrajaya October 27, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Dec 12 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has called on all supporters of Datuk Ali Biju in the Krian constituency to vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate, Friday Belik in the upcoming state election.

Zuraida, who is also the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities said after announcing his withdrawal from the election as an Independent last Thursday, Ali himself had asked his supporters to help Friday win the seat in the election on December 18.

She told reporters this after officiating the Sarawak Cocoa Cluster Complex in conjunction with the ‘#Keluarga Malaysia Agrikomoditi 2021’ tour here today.

Apart from Friday, two other candidates — Musa Dinggat of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Kuan Sam Hui of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), will be contesting in Krian.

In another development, Zuraida said she was ready to consider if there was an offer to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia, formerly known as Parti Pekerja Sarawak.

“I have yet to receive any offer. (If there is) I will consider, Insya-Allah. I will consider an offer from anyone, it cannot be rejected,” said Zuraida, who is also Ampang member of parliament.

Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s registration was approved by the Registrar of Societies Malaysia on October 27. Former Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng is currently the party’s new deputy president. — Bernama