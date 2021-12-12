Sarawak polls: Don’t be ‘onlookers’, left out of development, Dr Sim tells Kuching’s urban voters

Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian speaks at a press conference held at SUPP headquarters December 12, 2021. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 12 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian hopes that all urban constituencies in Kuching will not be left out of development.

The Batu Kawah incumbent said that huge transformation had taken place in his constituency ever since voters placed their trust in him back in 2016, and he hopes that voters from other areas will not be ‘onlookers’ of such development.

“I cannot stand in every constituency, so that’s why I have a team to represent us in every seat. Your vote for a SUPP candidate in your constituency is also a sign of support for me,” he told a press conference at the party’s headquarters today.

He added that the opposition does not have a proper plan in place to develop their own consistency, and instead only make empty promises to their voters.

He said that moreover, the opposition seems to be asking for sympathetic votes in this state election to provide a check and balance in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), but he pointed out that the democratic process was still being respected with or without Democratic Action Party (DAP) in DUN.

Thus, he urged voters not to be easily misled by the opposition and instead cast their votes for leaders capable in managing their constituency.

He added that there was rampant misinformation going around and he hoped that voters would compare the track record between the representatives from the caretaker state government and opposition, especially since the best for Sarawak is yet to come and the next five years will be crucial for the state’s development with revenue doubling or even tripling.

Dr Sim also remarked that he had a long record of public service, including setting up the Sarawak Heart Centre, and he asked voters to elect people’s representatives who can serve in the government instead of remaining on the opposition bench.

He also asked DAP to practise what it preaches by stopping toxic political tactics in the state election through the posters and billboards erected by them.

Meanwhile, SUPP’s candidate for Kota Sentosa, Wilfred Yap, said that opposition leaders have had nothing to show for the past 15 years since being elected into DUN and so the public has lost their trust in them.

“So please don’t confuse the public. Voters will make an informed decision to cast their vote for a candidate who can deliver, and I hope together with the people in Kota Sentosa, we can progress to a higher level. Just give me a chance,” said Yap.

Batu Kitang incumbent Lo Khere Chiang during the press conference added that the opposition was attempting to ridicule the positive development carried out by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“However, I believe our voters are mature enough to see through all these political tactics deployed by the opposition and what the voters want to know is what politicians can do for them if elected,” he said.

He also demanded the opposition not to underestimate the people’s intelligence, and called for the public to rally behind GPS to fight for the state’s rights.

“If I am re-elected as Batu Kitang assemblyman, I will continue to complete projects planning in the constituency for the next five years, including those still under construction and being planned,” said Lo. — Borneo Post