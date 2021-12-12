Jakim says received 4,230 complaints following Covid pandemic from June to Dec 9

Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary addresses members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, Dec 12 — A total of 4,230 complaints and enquiries were received from last June 1 to December 9 through the MyCare Covid-19 service set up by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said most of these complaints related to marriage matters, with 2,590 complaints, aid and donations (981 complaints), as well as enquiries on family counselling (275).

“According to the age categories, those aged 20 to 29 were the most to forward complaints through the MyCare Covid-19 service, totalling 2,116, followed by the 30-39 years age group (1,152) and 40-49 (305),” he told reporters after the ‘Muasaadah’ programme for flood victims at the Kampung Alor Damat community hall, here, today.

He said 15 Jakim officers and counsellors were assigned to provide counselling and advice on the complaints received, through various platforms including phone calls, the WhatsApp application and emails.

Ahmad Marzuk said the MyCare Covid-19 service initiative showed that the government took the people’s problems and social issues seriously following the Covid-19 pandemic which led to enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

On another development, he said the government through Jakim would meet with the relevant parties to examine the legal aspects and appropriate actions in addressing misconduct among the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) group via the social media platforms and online applications.

He said the meeting he would chair next week would involve the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and other enforcement agencies.

“We know that it is basically wrong from the legal point of view but the mechanism to impose any action needs to be reharmonised so that the actions to be taken will have a positive impact,” he said.

Ahmad Marzuk said the meeting would also touch on a film series said to have a gay theme through a dating application and video streaming.

The media had previously reported that a young male actor had starred in the gay-themed series aired last Sunday through a gay dating app and streaming of the video titled, ‘Stay Away From Me’. — Bernama