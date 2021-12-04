Perikatan will be the people's choice in GE15, says Muhyiddin

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks at Gerakan’s 50th National Delegates Conference in Kuala Lumpur December 4, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed confidence today that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will be the choice of the people when the 15th general election arrives.

He said this when citing the reception received by PN during the Sabah state election last year.

“I would like to say that there are already positive signs that PN is gaining the acceptance of the people.

“In the Sabah state election, PN received a very good response from the people of Sabah.

“We won the largest number of seats among the parties which made up the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition,” he said during his address at the 50th Gerakan Annual Assembly today.

Muhyiddin, who is also the PN coalition’s chairman, added that in the recent Melaka state election, even though PN only won two seats, a significant shift of support to PN was noticeable, especially among young voters.

“I am optimistic that PN will be the people's political coalition of choice in GE15.

“We offer an administration that cares about the people and has integrity, and I'm confident that it is in-line with the values and aspirations of the majority of the people in the country,” he said.

He added that this commitment had also been met through the implementation of Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“The most important of these policies is that no one will be left behind.

“We will share the treasures of the nation's wealth and development together without anyone being left behind.

“This is PN's commitment,” Muhyiddin said.