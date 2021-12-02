Sarawak polls: PKR to contest in 49 seats, says state acting chief

Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh (centre) at a press conference at the state party headquarters in Kuching, December 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 2 — Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will be contesting in 49 out of the total 82 seats up for grabs in the 12th Sarawak state election, featuring both new and old faces.

State PKR acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh said the full list of candidates was being finalised and was expected to be announced tomorrow morning.

“Our candidates come from various backgrounds, ethnicity and education level. I feel that this time, PKR will not lack leaders who are able to perform their duties at the state level,” he told a press conference at the state party headquarters here today.

He said among the seats still being sorted out are Senadin, Kemena and Piasau due to overlapping requests by other opposition parties.

Abang Zulkifli said PKR needed candidates of high calibre to contest in the state polls to secure a win for the Opposition.

“In addition, we are thinking of reducing competition (among other opposition parties), if we need to withdraw a candidate, we will do it,” he said. — Bernama