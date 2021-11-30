DIGP says 106,352 police personnel waiting for Covid-19 booster shot appointments

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said 8,733 personnel have received their booster shots while 106,352 others are still waiting for their appointments. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 30 — A total of 106,352 Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) personnel are still waiting for their Covid-19 booster shot appointments through the MySejahtera app.

“We always fully encourage all officers and personnel to take their booster shots and are confident that we will achieve a 100 per cent vaccination rate,” he told reporters after presenting donations to police retirees and the needy in Penang here today.

Mazlan said there have been no issues regarding police personnel rejecting vaccinations, but they would not force the issue if any personnel had health issues that qualify them for an exemption by a doctor.

“We do need this booster shot as we have been informed (by the Health Ministry) that it would help produce strong antibodies to fight the Covid-19 virus. That’s why we encourage them (police personnel) to take it,” he said.

He had earlier presented donations from the Bukit Aman PDRM Wakalah Zakat Fund, in the form of necessities and cash, to 40 PDRM asnaf (Muslim poor) and retirees at the Penang Contingent Police Headquarters.

Mazlan also said that Penang would receive a new Contingent Police Headquarters building under the First Rolling Plan Pertama (RP1) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) involving an allocation of RM300 million.

He said the new building and 200 residential units will be built on Lots 9014, 9015 and 4384 Sungai Dua in the Timur Laut district.

“I have been made aware that the project is in the process to be tendered by the Public Works Department (PWD). So with this new headquarters, we hope police personnel in the state will give the best service to the public,” he added.

Other facilities being constructed include an administration building, Special Branch building, an indoor shooting range, canteen, auditorium, 50 units of Class E quarters and 150 units of Class F quarters. — Bernama