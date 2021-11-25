State Health Dept: Terengganu FC, Malaysia Football League fined RM10,000 each for SOP violation at Malaysia Cup match

State Health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said the compound notices were issued because they failed to ensure adherence to the general protocol in management of fans and supporters, that is physical distancing and proper wearing of face masks during the match. — Picture from Facebook/Terengganu FC

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 25 — The Terengganu Health Department has issued compound notices of RM10,000 each to Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFC) and Malaysia Football League (MFL) for breach of standard operating procedures (SOP) at a Malaysia Cup match.

State Health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said action was taken against TFC as the hosts and MFL as organisers of the match between TFC and Johor Darul Takzim FC at Stadium Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus on Monday.

“The compound notices were issued because they failed to ensure adherence to the general protocol in management of fans and supporters, that is physical distancing and proper wearing of face masks during the match.

“The action was taken under Regulation 16 PU(A) 293/2021 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) 2021,” she said in a statement today.

However, Dr Kasemani said investigations showed that the TFC management taken certain precautionary measures against Covid-19, including limiting the number of spectators to 20,000, providing MySejahtera QR code for scanning, conducting temperature checks and making available hand sanitisers. — Bernama