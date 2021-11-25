Sarawak polls: Telang Usan incumbent Dennis Ngau to defend seat, says GPS chairman

Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the cooperation rendered by leaders like Dennis Ngau had enabled GPS to implement development projects in an orderly manner in Marudi. — Bernama pic

MARUDI, Nov 25 — Incumbent Telang Usan state assemblyman Dennis Ngau is the latest individual to be named by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg to defend his seat in the 12th Sarawak state election.

“I confirm you (Dennis) as a candidate (for Telang Usan),” Abang Johari said at the start of his speech when launching a rural water supply project here today.

His announcement was met with applause by residents of Rumah Panjang Ridap Sungai Pasir.

Abang Johari said the cooperation rendered by leaders like Dennis had enabled GPS to implement development projects in an orderly manner in Marudi.

Abang Johari had earlier confirmed that incumbent Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala would defend his seat in the election on December 18.

Yesterday, he announced that five elected representatives, in Bekenu, Lambir, Piasau, Senadin and Marudi, would also be defending their seats as they have been working hard to serve the people.

They are Datuk Rosey Yunus in Bekenu, Ripin Lamat (Lambir), Datuk Sebastian Ting (Piasau), Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin (Senadin) and Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil (Marudi).

Dennis, when met by Bernama, said he would do his best to retain the seat.

“I believe the GPS chairman has his own way of assessment to pick GRS candidates for the polls. I promise to bring victory to our team,” he added. — Bernama