Mohamaddin Ketapi remains as Segama assemblyman, says Sabah Speaker

Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi speaks during the launch of the Visit Malaysia 2020 vehicle sticker placement ceremony in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on January 3, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi is still the state assemblyman for Segama although he had quit Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) last October 30, says State Legislative Assembly Speaker, Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya.

He said that on October 30, he received an email from Mohamaddin about a letter and document which cancelled the akujanji (I promise) document that was signed with Warisan before the Sabah State Election last year.

“Then on November 1, my office received a letter from a law firm claiming that it was acting on behalf of Mohamaddin with the letter stating his resignation as the Segama assemblyman.

“The next day, my office received a letter and statutory declaration from Mohamaddin denying that he had signed the resignation letter that was submitted on October 30 and also denied that he had appointed the law firm on his behalf,” he said at a media conference, here, today.

Kazim also said that he himself had met Mohamaddin face to face yesterday to ask him on the matter and Mohamaddin stated that he did not resign as the assemblyman for Segama.

“I also received a statutory declaration from him that he had never resigned as the assemblyman and I also wish to stress here that based on the law, a resignation letter with no date is invalid, hence, Mohamaddin remains as the Segama assemblyman.

On October 30, Mohamaddin who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Lahad Datu, announced that he had quit Warisan to become an independent assemblyman supporting the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, but remained as an independent MP.

He was the third assemblyman from Warisan who left the party after the Sebatik assemblyman, Hassan A. Gani Pg Amir and Sindumin assemblyman, Yusof Yacob did so. — Bernama