Melaka polls: BN’s Klebang candidate unfazed despite criticisms

Datuk Lim Ban Hong is pictured at Dewan Negara after being sworn in as senator March 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Nov 17 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Kelebang state constituency Senator Datuk Lim Ban Hong refused to be drawn into any mudslinging despite being slammed with various criticisms by his opponents including over the People Housing Project (PPR) in Klebang Kecil.

The MCA vice-president and Melaka MCA chairman said the issues arose as his detractors were looking for political publicity.

“For me, it is a basic matter for every elected representative who are aware of the background of project or issues to be raised.

“Like the Klebang Kecil PPR project which began in Feb 2016, should have been completed by the end of 2018. My opponents asked me why were no initiatives taken to continue with the project? But they forget it was Pakatan Harapan (PH) that took over the government when the project was halted in Sept 2019,” he told the media here today.

Meanwhile, Lim who is also Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister said in the remaining four days of campaign, he would only want to approach the people and understand their vision and to present the objectives of BN manifesto.

“All these are to assist the people, especially after the pandemic. What should be done is to help the people to revive their economy. Not to look for cheap publicity,” he said.

Lim who was defeated in the seat in the 14th general election, said the people are getting wiser to evaluate what was carried out by candidates representing them as well as analysing the matters raised.

‘And since my GE14 defeat, I have not left the people of Klebang as I am aware the struggle is for the long-term,” he said.

On his strategy to win the hearts of the residents by polling day on November 20, he said he would step up efforts and maximise presence at all platforms to reach Klebang voters.

‘I’m now chasing time and every moment is worth it. So whatever platform can reach me and the voters, I will use,” he said.

Lim will face a three-cornered fight between Bakri Jamaluddin (PN) and Gue Teck (PKR) in the Melaka election. — Bernama