Melaka PKR’s Ginie Lim denies dropped from state polls for being aligned with Azmin

PKR’s incumbent Machap Jaya assemblyman Ginie Lim Siew Lin said she strongly reject the ‘Sheraton Move’. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 17 — PKR’s incumbent Machap Jaya assemblyman Ginie Lim Siew Lin has hit out at Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for implying that she was dropped from contesting the Melaka state election under her party for supporting him.

She said based on what Azmin said, it is clear that PN has exhausted its political capital and must be rejected for attempting to divert focus from issues concernin voters.

“The loyalty of a reformist activist is based on the principles of the party’s struggle, and not the individual.

“I strongly reject the ‘Sheraton Move’ as it colluded with kleptocratic powers and corruption that has been rejected by the people in the general election,” said Lim in her official Facebook page here today.

She was responding to several news reports yesterday that quoted Azmin saying that he was saddened by PKR’s decision to drop Lim due to her ties with him during a visit to Machap Jaya yesterday.

Lim said that although Azmin used to be the PKR deputy president, it is very sad that a person who allegedly fought for multi-racial politics and went against corruption for more than 20 years had to succumb to racist and corrupt parties.

She reminded that it was better for Azmin to realise that his party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, is no longer relevant for the future of our country.

“He should have returned to the right direction instead of allowing himself to continue to be a tool of corruption,” she said.

Lim said although she did not contest in the Melaka state election this time around, she will remain committed to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) agenda, as well as contribute her energy and ideas in the country’s politics under the leadership of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I ask all Melaka voters to take a firm stand, for the progress and harmony of our beloved state.

“Please go out and vote on November 20 to restore a stable and caring government administration,” said Lim.

Earlier, some PKR grassroots expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the party’s leadership to drop Lim who has been active in the Machap Jaya state constituency since 2008.

Lim had previously been reported as saying she accepted the party’s leadership decision.

PKR had earlier nominated Law Bing Haw to replace Lim as the PH candidate for the Machap Jaya seat.

Law is facing a five-cornered contest in the state constituency this Saturday, challenged by Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Ngwe Hee Sem, PN candidate Tai Siong Jiul, National Indian Muslim Alliance Party’s (Iman) Abdul Aziz Osani Kasim and independent candidate Azlan Daud.