Human Resources Ministry proposes for prison records to be classified to enable ex-inmates to secure jobs

The view of the entrance to the Penang Prison along Jalan Penjara. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) has proposed for prison records to be kept confidential and to restrict its access to third parties, especially for employment purposes.

Its minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said this was because ex-inmates who applied for jobs were finding it difficult to get employed after background checks by employers found they had a prison record.

I suggest that the data (on admission to prison) be maintained at the level of the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Royal Malaysia Police, but in terms of providing access to third parties, it is not necessary if an ex-inmate applies for a job.

“Maybe this data, for KDN, is meant for security purposes, but I think there can be a solution... I will discuss this matter with the Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin,” he said during a press conference after launching the Second Chances and Opportunities for People to Excel (SCOPE) here today.

Saravanan said employers should provide employment opportunities to ex-prisoners who had mended their ways, so that they could build a new and better life for themselves and integrate into the community.

Meanwhile, commenting on the SCOPE programme implemented by the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) in collaboration with the Malaysian Prisons Department, Saravanan said it aimed to help ex-inmates undergo industrial skills training and job placement opportunities.

He said in the first phase or pilot project this year, the ministry was aiming to get 1,000 ex-prisoners jobs with salaries of between RM1,200 to RM2,500, with the involvement of 20 employers from various sectors.

“For the second phase next year, the target is 5,000 individuals, and the third phase which is expected to be implemented in 2023, it will be 15,000 individuals,” he said. — Bernama