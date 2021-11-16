Melaka polls: Pakatan candidate ‘Baba Yeo’ pledges to revive tourism sector in Duyong

Damian Yeo who is also known as Baba Yeo said he would also ensure the initiative of Melaka Sihat card is reintroduced to give RM300 aid a year for the B40 to enable them to receive treatment at private clinics. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 16 — Rehabilitating the economy of petty traders in Duyong is the main focus of Damian Yeo Shen Li, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Duyong state constituency in the Melaka election.

He said the mission was in line with the manifesto of PH’s action plan “Maju Bersama Harapan” which was launched on November 10 to revive the economy of Melaka residents.

“As such I want to restore Hang Tuah Centre as a tourist attraction centre.

“Imagine the various programmes at Hang Tuah Centre, there will be many buses bringing visitors to stop here and would indirectly give business to petty traders,” he said in an online ceramah via the DAP official Facebook page tonight.

He also wanted Hang Tuah Centre to be a cultural centre that assembles all heritage arts such Dondang Sayang.

Damian Yeo who is known as Baba Yeo said he would also ensure the initiative of Melaka Sihat card is reintroduced to give RM300 aid a year for the B40 to enable them to receive treatment at private clinics.

“Obviously we will also be offering other health initiatives such as Melaka Covid-19 Fund to assist pandemic victims as well giving Covid-19 test kits to groups with risk as an effort to contain the spread of the disease,” he said.

In the Melaka election on November 20, Damian Yeo is in a six-cornered fight with Gan Tian Soh (Independent), Mohd Faizal Amzah (Putra), Mohd Noor Helmy Abdu Halem (Barisan Nasional), Kamaruddin Sedik (Perikatan Nasional) and Muhammad Hafiz Ishak (Independent). — Bernama