Covid-19: SDMC says positive cases in Sarawak continue to decline

KUCHING, Nov 16 — The number of Covid-19 new positive cases in Sarawak continued to decline, with 266 reported today compared with 287 yesterday.
The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said that 13 of the new cases had lung infecton and required respiratory support while another 253 had mild or no symptoms.
There were four fatalities from Covid-19 infection reported between November 7 and 14 involving those aged 32 to 86 and with a history of having high blood pressure, diabetes or asthma.
No new clusters were reported today, leaving the number of active clusters still at 10. — Bernama