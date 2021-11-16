Covid-19: SDMC says positive cases in Sarawak continue to decline

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said that 13 of the new cases had lung infecton and required respiratory support while another 253 had mild or no symptoms. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Nov 16 — The number of Covid-19 new positive cases in Sarawak continued to decline, with 266 reported today compared with 287 yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said that 13 of the new cases had lung infecton and required respiratory support while another 253 had mild or no symptoms.

There were four fatalities from Covid-19 infection reported between November 7 and 14 involving those aged 32 to 86 and with a history of having high blood pressure, diabetes or asthma.

No new clusters were reported today, leaving the number of active clusters still at 10. — Bernama