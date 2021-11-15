Sabah CM receives reform agenda from state Opposition parties

In a joint statement, the state leaders of PKR, DAP, Amanah and United Progress Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) said that the Sabah Reform Agenda is not a version of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed with the federal government earlier this year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) submitted its Reform Agenda to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today, in the hopes of seeking common ground and a basis for cooperation with the state government.

In a joint statement, the state leaders of PKR, DAP, Amanah and United Progress Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) said that the Sabah Reform Agenda is not a version of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed with the federal government earlier this year.

“The Sabah Reform Agenda was a consensus on recommendations for all parties in the state to work together to ensure that the rights of the people of Sabah are fought for in the best possible way, specifically the reinstating of the state rights as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” they said.

The document focuses on demanding state autonomy over matters of health, education, natural resources and transportation, among others.

Under the agenda, the Opposition leaders also submitted recommendations, including the creation of a Sabah Economic Recovery Council, that should be considered for the Sabah Budget 2022, which will be tabled on December 3.

Other matters were for the need to implement reforms in the state Legislative Assembly for the purpose of check and balance, as well as enact an anti-hopping law.

It also called for the establishment of a Land Tribunal, Department Native Judiciary and Native Land Foundation.

The leaders said the Sabah Reform Agenda was long overdue and the government and Opposition must agree to work together to achieve it.

“Sabah PH welcomes the chief minister’s commitment and assurance that he will discuss with the coalition parties in the government to obtain a consensus to jointly fight for and ensure the success of the Sabah Reform Agenda,” they said.

They also welcomed the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan at the meeting and appreciated the same commitment given by him to make the Sabah Reform Agenda a success.

The Sabah PH leaders who met Hajiji at his office today were PKR’s Datuk Christina Liew, DAP’s Datuk Frankie Poon, Amanah’s Lahirul Latigu and Upko’s Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

The four parties have a total of nine assemblymen.

Parti Warisan Sabah, with 19 assemblymen led by former chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, had previously indicated that it was not interested in pursuing a formal cooperation with the GRS state government.