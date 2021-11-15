Melaka polls: 16 compounds worth RM198,000 issued for SOP violations from Oct 15 until today, says state deputy police chief

Melaka Deputy Police chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah (2nd left) oversees final preparations for early voting at the Melaka police contingent headquarters’ multipurpose hall, November 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 15 — A total of 16 compounds totalling RM198,000 were issued to political parties and individuals for violating the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Melaka state election from October 25 to November 15.

Melaka Deputy Police chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah said 11 of the compounds were issued by the police, two by the Health Ministry and three by the Integrated Team.

The compounds were issued for offences that included house-to-house campaigning for the purpose of distributing leaflets face-to-face, campaigning at eateries in groups, holding meetings in small rooms, walkabouts and making public broadcasts openly at locations involving the presence of many people.

“Overall, the level of SOP compliance among political parties is at 95 per cent and monitoring will be enhanced,” he told a press conference here today.

Razali also said that 130 reports had been lodged during the same period against political parties for SOP violations (non-compoundable offences) while 41 investigation papers were opened, adding that police had approved 62 permits for political parties to hold “ceramah” (political talks) using vehicles from November 8 to November 15.

In a separate development, he said police had carried out dry-runs to prevent any untoward incidents from occurring during the early voting process for the Melaka state election tomorrow.

The Election Commission set the voting date for the Melaka polls on November 20 and early voting on November 16 (tomorrow), following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama