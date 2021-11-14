How would ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ ensure political stability when BN, Perikatan warring in Melaka polls? Guan Eng asks

The DAP secretary-general noted that politicians in the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions have been disparaging each other in the run-up to the Melaka election. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmaker Lim Guan Eng pondered the possibility of the country being united under the “Keluarga Malaysia” banner when the ruling political parties are fighting each other in a state election.

The DAP secretary-general noted that politicians in the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions have been disparaging each other in the run-up to the Melaka election next Saturday, even using words like “stupid” and “evil” to describe the other.

“How can Keluarga Malaysia unite all Malaysians and ensure political stability when PN and BN are fighting each other like cats and dogs in the Melaka state general elections?” he asked in a statement today.

The Bagan MP said the name-calling was not limited to Melaka but had spread to other states, like Johor.

He cited the latest reported row between Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is Bersatu president and former Johor Baru MP Tan Sri Shahrir Samad from Umno as an example of discord under the “Keluarga Malaysia” house.

“The attacks and counter-attacks using words like stupid and evil as well as daring each other to bring down the Johor state government raises immediate questions how BN and PN can continue to govern effectively in Putrajaya,” he added.

Lim said that while the concept introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had noble intentions, he claimed its framework was shaky as “Keluarga Malaysia” did not address the basic guarantees of the Federal Constitution on freedom, justice, democracy and prosperity for all.

He claimed the federal government’s lopsided Budget 2022, with greater allocations in favour of the Bumiputera and Muslim community as well as the revised Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail were other examples that exposed the weaknesses of the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept.

“Finally, Keluarga Malaysia has failed to act when government agencies are used as weapons against political opponents of the government as well as highly sensitive deaths involving those under police custody, Teoh Beng Hock and fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim,” he said.

He accused the government of practising divisive policies that made a mockery of the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept.

“We can only win when we are united and steadfast to our ideals and principles based on the Federal Constitution where basic human rights and human dignity is upheld, mutual respect of our differences,” the Bagan MP said.

He added that the PKR-led Selangor should take up the challenge and lead by example “to show the discipline needed to win our seats in Melaka”.