Tight SOP makes it difficult to gauge support in Melaka polls, says Annuar Musa

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa being interviewed on the Mass Agenda portal, in Melaka, Nov 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JASIN, Nov 13 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has found it difficult to truly gauge the support of the people in the Melaka state election due to restrictions under the tight standard operating procedure (SOP), said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Ketereh Umno division chief said this was based on information gathered by the party election machinery.

“The sentiment, spirits and commitment of the machinery are very high I think that gives BN a big advantage. However, the people’s sentiment is difficult to assess because we have fewer opportunities to meet them in person,” he said here today.

However, Annuar is confident that the BN machinery is capable of keeping up the momentum to ensure its campaign continues to be well received.

“Based on what I was told, the situation is generally good and we hope the campaign momentum can be maintained until polling day,” he added. — Bernama