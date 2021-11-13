PM Ismail: Efforts to contain Covid-19 starting to bear fruit

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to date has succeeded in dispensing vaccines to more than 95 per cent of the adult population and more than 66 per cent of the adolescent population as at November 2. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The focus of the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic is beginning to see its benefits as a result of the cooperation of all parties as well as the implementation of effective strategies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to date has succeeded in dispensing vaccines to more than 95 per cent of the adult population and more than 66 per cent of the adolescent population as at November 2, which is a game changer and catalyst to revive the economy with the opening of all economic and social sectors including interstate movements.

Apart from that, he said the number of daily Covid-19 infections has also been successfully brought down to the relief of the people and frontliners.

“Generally, from the psychology aspect, the people are more positive after being able to restart their daily lives.

“Nonetheless, the government will continue to monitor the current pandemic development and is prepared to introduce certain measures to protect the people and the country’s economy,” he said when speaking at the 2021 Official Birthday Celebration Ceremony of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara here today.

Ismail Sabri also expressed his deep appreciation of the sacrifice of frontliners as well as the support of all strata of society in assisting the government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government sympathises and expresses its condolences to all who lost family members in the pandemic. Indeed it is saddening over the loss of loved ones,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government would ensure the welfare and well-being of the people would be the top priority regardless of race, or religion and for this purpose, the government is introducing various initiatives including the Malaysian Family concept.

He said the Malaysian Family concept as an approach of the country’s administration is to call on all the people to join hands in bringing the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic especially to rehabilitate the economy.

According to him. the concept has received positive feedback and acceptance from the people and it would be the new philosophy in the administration of the country.

“In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to Allah SWT for the success of the Confidence-and-Supply Agreement (CSA) signed between the government and the opposition. All focus is now on mutual cooperation to develop the country so as to bring the nation out of the economic crisis and for public health.

“Alhamdulillah, it is bearing fruit with the proceeding in Parliament going on smoothly and constructively which is the manifestation of the Malaysian Family consensus as well as democratic deliberations as called by Your Majesty,” he said.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, eight assistance and economic stimulation packages were launched, aimed at boosting economic growth and assisting entrepreneurs to revive their business.

He said an initiative indicator of the success of these packages was seen when the country's economic growth grew 7.1 per cent in the first half of 2021.

“The government is confident of meeting the projected economic growth of between three to four per cent this year and growth between 5.5 to 6.5 per cent in the following year is centred on strong economic growth apart from the success in controlling the pandemic effectively via the implementation of the vaccination programme as well as the resilience of world trade and economic prospects,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the economic rehabilitation mission is driven by the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) as well as several other initiatives implemented including trade promotion missions.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri said the government would ensure all initiatives under Budget 2022 as tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz on October 29 would be monitored closely to ensure its implementation would benefit every Malaysian Family.

He said the government is aware the achievement of good economic performance would not be accepted if issues such as weak governance, leakages, misappropriation as well as abuse of power are still prevalent including issues reported in the Auditor General's Report Year 2020 which clearly shows that certain reform efforts need to be done.

Therefore, he said the government would be stepping up firmer and more efficient enforcement to ensure the same issues did not arise apart from renewing procedures and high-performance working ethics.

“Your Majesty’s government machinery will implement the best resolutions to ensure every sen spent gives better economic returns to the people and nation.

“The Cabinet is also working on harnessing ideas and efforts to ensure the achievement of the government. InsyaAllah, I hope to table the government’s 100 Day Achievements when the time comes,” he said. — Bernama