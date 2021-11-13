Health Ministry: 41 Covid-19 deaths recorded yesterday, Selangor still leading

Taking into account all Covid-19 deaths in the same two-week period, 55.1 per cent were of those who were fully vaccinated, 5.9 per cent partially vaccinated and 39 per cent unvaccinated. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 41 new deaths due to Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 29,576.

Data from the ministry’s CovidNow website shows that eight of those people lost their lives before being brought in to hospitals.

Ten of those who died were from Sabah, nine from Selangor, six from Sarawak.

Another person died in Kuala Lumpur.

In the past two weeks, an average of 38 Sarawakians per one million people died due to Covid-19 in the state, making it the highest death rate among states and federal territories in the country.

This was followed by an average of 30 people per million in Kelantan and 26 people per million in Terengganu.

Kuala Lumpur and Selangor both have an average of 10 deaths per million people.

Labuan and Putrajaya meanwhile, have recorded no deaths in their territories in the past fortnight.

Taking into account all Covid-19 deaths in the same two-week period, 55.1 per cent were of those who were fully vaccinated, 5.9 per cent partially vaccinated and 39 per cent unvaccinated.

A total of 77.1 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above, while 22.2 per cent were aged between 18 and 59.

Deaths involving adolescents aged 12 to 17, and children below 11 accounted for 0.2 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, 96.8 per cent were Malaysians, with 58.1 per cent comprising males.

New Infection by State

Yesterday 6,517 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by MoH.

The latest update on CovidNow shows the breakdown by states and federal territories, with Selangor recording the highest — 1,752 cases

This was followed by 611 cases in Sabah, 521 in Kelantan and 517 in Johor..

Kuala Lumpur recorded 441 new cases.

The lowest cases were logged in Putrajaya, Perlis and Labuan — with 74, 54 and 8 cases respectively.

Active cases in Malaysia number 64,277. The cumulative total of cases from the start of the pandemic here is 2,529,791.