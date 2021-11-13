Annuar Musa calls for govt, private agencies to play role in boosting creative industry

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a Facebook live session at his office in Putrajaya November 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Government and private agencies must play a role in boosting the creative industry in order to increase the contribution of the industry to the gross domestic product (GDP) .

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it was important because the contribution of the creative industry to the GDP was still low even though Malaysia was rich in creative products.

“Creative ideas need to be transformed. Apart from being pride and heritage, it can also generate income.

“In some countries, the creative industry is contributing highly to their national income,” he said in his speech at the 2021 Árt In The City Partnership Announcement Ceremony here last night.

Annuar said the elements of the creative industry needed to be strengthened.

“For example’ Mak Yong’ which was originally a method of treatment used in villages. It can be turned into a professional industry that will generate income as well as create job opportunities,” he said. — Bernama