Melaka police chief: Man fined RM4,000 for violating SOP by doing walkabout and not wearing shirt with party logo as claimed

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali speaks to the media about the Melaka election at the Melaka contingent police headquarters, November 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 12 — An individual was issued a RM4,000 fine for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Melaka state election and not for wearing a shirt with party logo, said Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali.

He said the man was taking part in a walkabout which is banned during the campaigning period for the state election.

“The compound was imposed not because the man was wearing a shirt with a party logo but because of the walkabout programme,” he told reporters here today.

Abdul Majid said the compound was issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. — Bernama