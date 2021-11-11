Perak exco proposes gazetting Kuala Kangsar as national heritage

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi speaks to the press at the Ipoh City Council building September 16, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 11 — The royal town of Kuala Kangsar has been proposed to be gazetted as a national heritage to uphold and recognise the heritage of Istana Bukit Chandan.

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi said her team had a discussion with the Department of National Heritage over this proposal to be realised.

“After resolving the national heritage issue, we will seek Kuala Kangsar to be nominated as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site,” she said after launching the Publicity and Public Participation Programme for the 2021 World Town Planning Day celebration at the Perak Jubilee Hall, here, today.

She said the effort is being done to uphold and recognise the heritage of Istana Bukit Chandan as a High Value Heritage Site.

She said this was one of the key projects to be presented in the Kuala Kangsar District Local Plan 2035 Draft (replacement) apart from the Sauk-Chenderoh Tourism Centre and Sayong Creative Centre as well as the construction of the New North-South Expressway exit ramp and improving intercity connectivity.

Bukit Chandan is an area famous for the official palace of the Sultan of Perak, Istana Iskandariah as well as the Royal Perak Museum (Kuala Kangsar), Sultan Azlan Shah Gallery and Ubudiah Mosque.

In another development, Nolee Ashilin said the arrival of tourists to the state was encouraging, especially in Pangkor Island, where although there was a fluctuating trend of Covid-19 cases, it has not affected tourism activities in Perak.

She said entrepreneurs and industry players were relieved with the revival of tourism activities in Pangkor Island, Kuala Kangsar and Ipoh adding that hotel bookings in some places have reached almost 97 per cent.

Earlier, Nolee Ashilin, who represented Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad at the launching ceremony, said the state government wanted to ensure orderly planning in districts such as Kuala Kangsar to be highly resilient to disaster risk, economic crisis and food crisis.

The focus of planning should emphasise the need for society to continue to live in harmony by adopting a culture of healthy living, having employment opportunities, improving living standards, the development of a knowledgeable society so that they will continue to contribute to the country.

“I believe the programme that starts today until December 10 will provide an opportunity to the public to jointly plan the development of this district that maintains a conducive environment and an inclusive society,” she added. — Bernama