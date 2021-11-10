Analysts see low voter turnout for Sarawak state poll amid Covid fears

Jayum said the upcoming state election could see a drop of about 10 to 15 per cent of the total votes polled in comparison to previous turnouts. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Nov 10 — A low turnout of voters is expected in the coming 12th State Election as the Covid-19 pandemic will deter many people from coming out to vote, said Prof Dr Jayum Jawan.

The Universiti Putra Malaysia political scientist told The Borneo Post yesterday the lower-than-usual turnout can see a drop of about 10 to 15 per cent of the total votes polled in comparison to previous turnouts.

He said rightly, the people should be worried as health authorities have constantly reminded people to avoid the three Cs — crowded places, confined spaces and close physical contact.

“And here, you have an expired state government that is eager to get its mandate at any cost, including going against what experts and health authorities are advising,” he said.

On DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang’s prediction that voters who turn up to cast their ballots in the Sarawak state election may be less than 30 per cent, Jayum said this was merely Lim’s wild guess.

“Malaysia and Sarawak practise a parliamentary democracy and the first-past-the-post system.

“Thus, whatever the turnout may be, it is irrelevant because as long as there is a candidate that collects the highest number of votes against his or her closest opponent, he or she wins the election for that constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Neilson Ilan Mersat, a professor in political science from Unimas Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, estimated that the turnout of voters for the Sarawak polls may be between 60 and 70 per cent.

“But if the voter turnout is indeed too low, then it could be because of fear over Covid-19. One thing for sure is that voters are more concerned about their health than their votes,” he said.

He said the Election Commission (EC) should work harder to convince the people that the situation will be okay when they go out to vote.

“They must also ensure that the standard operating procedures set for the election and campaign period are strictly complied with.”

He added that candidates should encourage their supporters to come out and vote as well.

Neilson also pointed out that elections are important for democracy – a mechanism for the people to elect the government of their own choice once every five years.

“Therefore citizen’s participation is extremely important or else democracy will be dead should more people become less interested in taking part in such democratic process,” he said. — Borneo Post