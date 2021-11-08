Penang provides incentives, scholarships to state athletes under its career and education programme, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said 15 state athletes received the sports scholarship assistance totalling RM74,800 throughout their studies at their respective IPTs. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 8 — Penang is committed to ensuring that the welfare of state athletes continues to be protected, including student-athletes, by providing one-off education incentives and Penang State Sports Council (MSNPP) scholarships amounting to RM101,450 under the Penang Athletes Career and Education (PACE) programme.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said a total of 25 state athletes received the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination incentive and two athletes received the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) assistance with an allocation of RM9,550, while 20 athletes received the one-off financial assistance under the IPT (higher learning institution) education incentive with a total allocation of RM17,100.

He said 15 state athletes received the sports scholarship assistance totalling RM74,800 throughout their studies at their respective IPTs.

“Through various forms of assistance and incentives under the PACE programme the state government hopes that it can instil high determination among the athletes to give their best performance as well as be the impetus that inspires their enthusiasm and success in the future,” he told reporters at MSNPP’s Education Incentives and Sports Scholarships presentation ceremony today.

He also announced financial contributions from 11 corporate companies amounting to RM730,000 to support the implementation of the PACE programme.

State Youth and Sports executive councillor Soon Lip Chee who was also present at the ceremony said the Covid-19 situation had had a significant impact on the community, including students who needed to adapt to new norms such as learning methods, where the use of technology had become essential.

He said that he hoped the assistance and incentives would ease their burden and inspire them to remain active and excel in sports and education. — Bernama