Nomination for Melaka state election begins at 9am

(From left) Pakatan Harapan's candidate Zainal Hassan, Perikatan Nasional's candidate Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and Barisan Nasional's candidate Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh at the Dewan Kompleks Japerun nomination centre in Tanjung Bidara November 8, 2021. — Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 8 — The 15th Melaka state election process begins today with candidates’ nominations being held in new norms at 28 nomination centres across the state.

All the centres are expected to open at 9am.

The nomination process also sees strict standard operating procedures being implemented by the Election Commission (EC) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

So far, five parties, namely Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pakatan Harapan (PH), Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN), as well as one independent candidate had announced their intention to contest.

Perikatan Nasional’s Tanjung Bidara candidate Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (centre) arrives at the nomination centre for the Melaka state by election in Tanjung Bidara, Melaka November 8, 2021.

Ninety-one candidates are expected to submit their nomination papers before the centres close at 10am.

Unlike previously, the nomination process this time saw no supporter procession and only the candidates, their proposers and seconders were allowed to enter the nomination centre to submit the nomination papers.

Once the nomination process is completed, the returning officer will declare the candidates eligible to contest.

Meanwhile, the weather here is sunny and favourable although earlier the Malaysian Meteorological Department had forecast rainy weather at one or two places in the morning in all three districts, namely Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah and Jasin.

Barisan Nasional’s Tanjung Bidara candidate Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh (centre) and BN supporters arrive at the nomination centre at Tanjung Bidara, Melaka November 8, 2021.

The EC has set November 20 as the polling date for the Melaka state election and early voting on November 16, following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on October 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies, with a total of 495,196 registered voters, 240,530 or 48.57 per cent of whom are men and the remaining 254,666 or 51.43 per cent, women. — Bernama