Melaka polls: No supporters, assemblies allowed during candidate nomination tomorrow, say police

The police have mobilised a special team to curb elements of gangsterism throughout the Melaka state election process. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Nov 7 — The police have mobilised a special team to curb elements of gangsterism throughout the Melaka state election process, says Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.

He said police had also given a stern warning to all political parties contesting to follow the instructions and rules set by the Election Commission (EC), apart from not bringing any supporters to the nomination centre tomorrow.

“Strict action will be taken if it is found that there are gatherings, marches or any activities that violate Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988),” he said during a special press conference here today. Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali was also present.

Abd Jalil said the police would also make early interventions against any party trying to instigate or threaten the peace during the nomination process, throughout the campaign, on polling day, as well as after the announcement of a candidate’s victory.

“Besides that, the team will be in Melaka a week after the results are announced to ensure safety and public order from elements of gangsterism” he added.

Abdul Majid said the police would also deploy an integrated team comprising personnel from the Ministry of Health, National Security Council and local authorities in each of the six Parliament constituencies in the state during the nomination process tomorrow, to monitor any activities which contravened Act 342.

“The purpose of setting up these integrated teams is also to provide justice, and to avoid any allegations that enforcement personnel took action which was in accordance with the set rules,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the police have opened four investigation papers involving the spread of fake news, defamation and insults on social media under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 since the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly (DUN) on Oct 4.

This, he said, included the fake information on standard operating procedures (SOP) and the closing of the state’s borders for 15 days in conjunction with the state polls which had gone viral yesterday.

Abdul Majid assured there would be no closure of the state borders as claimed, and the public could move as usual as Melaka was now in Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), with the roadblocks implemented more focused on crime prevention.

The EC has set the polling date for the Melaka state election on Nov 20, while the nomination of candidates is on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for former chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama