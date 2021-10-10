Gerakan says not in favour of Melaka state election

Datuk Dominic Lau speaks to Malay Mail Online in an interview in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on March 30, 2017. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

MELAKA, Oct 10 — Gerakan is not in favour of the Melaka State Election (PRN) because the lives and safety of the people are more important, said its president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

“In principle, Gerakan rejects the Melaka PRN because what is more important is the lives and safety of the people. We are worried that Covid-19 cannot be controlled if there is an outbreak due to the Melaka PRN.

“Nevertheless, all of Gerakan’s machinery throughout the country are ready to face the 15th general election and are ready to participate in the Melaka PRN,” he told a press conference here today.

Dominic said Gerakan would contest under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) flag as decided by the PN Supreme Council for the Melaka PRN if given the chance (to contest seats).

The Melaka State Assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 after the UMNO-led state government lost its majority, thus necessitating the state election to be held within 60 days thereof. — Bernama