PM: Ministers to make public 100-day report cards today

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the aforementioned announcements would allow the public to assess the performance of the respective ministries and their ministers. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Members of the Cabinet have been ordered to reveal their respective ministries’ 100 days Malaysia Family Aspiration Achievement report card to the public from today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a statement, Ismail Sabri said the aforementioned announcements would allow the public to assess the performance of the respective ministries and their ministers.

“The government sets the aspirations’ achievements for every Cabinet member as the highest priority in providing the best service to the people,” he said.

Ismail Sabri noted that the Cabinet meeting held on September 10 had agreed for its members to table their performance report for the first 100 days of the new government under his leadership.

He noted that the starting point of the first 100 days was September 1, the day the newly sworn-in Cabinet convened for the first time.

According to Ismail Sabri, the implementation of initiatives for each aspiration is based on six key cores: restructuring the economy, ensuring national safety and peace, improving social wellbeing, enhancing infrastructures, empowering delivery of service and strengthening the union within the Malaysia Family mold.

“In this matter, the chief secretary to the government, the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) and the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (Sepadu) will act as co-coordinators.

“This is to ensure the planning, execution, monitoring and improvement over each Malaysia Family aspiration for each Cabinet member can succeed,” he said.

Each minister’s performance will be assessed according to three main elements, Ismail Sabri added.

The three elements are Performance Assessment involving Department or Ministry, Leadership Assessment based on the effectiveness and result of their initiatives, and Public Perception Assessment of Cabinet Members and Ministries or Departments under their responsibility.

Ismail Sabri also noted that all of the aspiration lists suggested have been finalised with all 31 Cabinet members through two sessions held on September 24 and 29.