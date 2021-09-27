PMO: More than 100,000 compounds issued in 2021 for Covid-19 SOP violations

Enforcement officers (Police, Immigration and Army) checking the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at shops in Putrajaya, June 14, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A total of 112,671 compounds for alleged violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures have been issued in 2021 so far, the Prime Minister’s Office revealed today.

In the period between July 21 to August 27 alone, some 10,419 compounds were issued by authorities, said the PMO in a Parliamentary written reply.

These numbers show an increase of almost 66 per cent, or 45,129 more compounds, as compared to 2020’s figures, where 67,542 compounds were issued the whole of last year.

“These compounds are still enforced considering the Emergency Ordinances are still in effect for a period of six months after it ends, which was on August 1, 2021.

“For your information, Emergency Ordinances(Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amended) 2021 is the source of power for the issuance of these compounds, which is still valid for six months after the emergency ended, which is until February 1, 2022 or until the Ordinances are repealed by Parliament,” it said.

The response was towards a question posed by Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh, seeking for the number of compounds issued under the Emergency Ordinances, with Wong alleging confusion as to whether the Ordinances are still in effect.

“In relation to that, there is no confusion as it has been claimed,” read the reply.