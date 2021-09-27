Kapit MP says welcomes federal govt’s commitment to resolve issues relating to Malaysia Agreement 1963

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaking to reporters in Putrajaya, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 27 — Kapit Member of Parliament Datuk Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi today said he welcomed a commitment by the federal government to resolve issues relating to the demands by Sarawak and Sabah in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob early today.

He said the issues include the need for basic infrastructures, gas and electricity, digitalisation and security aspects in the two Borneo states.

“Apart from that, among those that are important, are the construction of bridges and upgrading of the 1,400km long tarred rural roads and the completion of 1,150km Pan Borneo Highway,” Nanta, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general, said in a statement.

He was responding to the presentation of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) by the prime minister in Parliament.

Nanta, who is also the federal Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said he is also grateful that the federal government has allocated RM4.09 billion to Sarawak for the implementation of projects under the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) plan throughout the 12MP.

“With the allocation, the broadband coverage will be upgraded through the construction of digital infrastructures, including telecommunication towers or telecommunication transmissions,” he added.

“Apart from that, to improve the supply of electricity, a power generation plant will also be built,” he said, adding that the construction of the Baleh hydo-electric project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Nanta said he is satisfied that the 12MP is clear, orderly and encompassing all strata of society, not just confined to the people of Sarawak and Sabah.

“I am happy to see the development plan this time is clear. It shows the intention of the government to develop and narrow the socio-economic gap, as well as education in Sarawak and Sabah, in line with the Malaysia Family spirit,” he said.

He added through the 12MP, the natives of the two Borneo states, including the Dayak of Sarawak, will receive bigger attention and be given access towards balanced development.

Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Datuk Willie Mongin said a detailed set of development actions under 12MP will make a significant difference in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said the actions are targeted to deliver tangible results and ensure a sustainable impact on Sarawak’s economic potential, infrastructure investment, digital transformation, and improved access to basic necessities.

Willie, who is also the Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, said the 12MP covers a wide range of new solid strategies and comprehensive approaches towards continued economic growth, future social and environmental development planning over a five-year span, from 2021 to 2025.