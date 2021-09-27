Covid-19 vaccination for 12- to 15-year-olds starts in Penang this Wednesday, says CM

A teenager receives his Covid-19 vaccination shot at the Subterranean Penang International Convention and Exhibition centre in Bayan Baru September 22, 2021. Those in the 12 to 15 age group will begin their vaccinations on Wednesday. —Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 27 — Covid-19 vaccination for children between the ages of 12 and 15 will start this Wednesday, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the national Covid-19 immunisation programme for teenagers in Penang involving 16- and 17-year-olds is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“According to the state health department, there are a total 43,000 students and dropouts aged 16 and 17 years’ old in the state and there are 93,000 children who are 12 to 15 years’ old,” he said.

Chow said the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, at three-figures, for the past three days has shown the effectiveness of the vaccination exercise in the state.

“The Health Ministry has sent about 250 medical staff from other states to assist in the government hospitals in Penang and the supply of medical equipment for the hospitals has also improved,” he said.

He said this included the operations of the 100-bed field hospital at the car park area of the Penang general hospital.

He said all these were made possible through the cooperation of the Health Ministry.