In Putrajaya, teens happy to receive Covid-19 vaccination, can’t wait to go back to school

Student Zahin Erfan Mohd Yusri gives the thumbs up sign while receiving the Covid-19 vaccination at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Putrajaya Precinct 8, September 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 — The first group of students who are getting vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for Adolescents here today are excited to receive their first dose jab and cannot wait to go back to school.

The programme for students aged between 12 and 17 was officially kicked off at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Putrajaya Precinct 8.

Form Five student of the school Muhd Ihsan Syafiqin was thankful to receive the first dose of the vaccine jab.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking but I am relieved because after this, I can do daily activities such as sports and go to school to study with my friends,” he told reporters when met at the school.

Haziq Zafri Hiruddin, 17, said teenagers should not be scared of getting vaccinated because vaccines were among the paths out of the pandemic.

“I miss going back to school and see my teachers and friends and do curriculum activities together,” he said.

Narmetha Regunathan, 17, said vaccination for teenagers would enable them to return to a more normal way of life.

“I’m so happy I finally got vaccinated. We have not been face-to-face with teachers and friends for so long as we only did online study. I hope soon situation will get better and we can go back to normal life again. Taking vaccines is a way forward to step out from the pandemic,” she said.

Most parents also expressed relief over the implementation of the PICK for Adolescents.

Muhd Ihsan’s mother Mas’amah Ibrahim, 54, said she was worried about the psychological effects the pandemic may have on young children.

“He is the only one in our family who has not been vaccinated. After this, I will be more confident if he goes to school or asks to go out with his friends,” she said.

Narmetha’s father, Nathan Vaithi, 56, advised other parents to get their children vaccinated.

“She has been ‘hiding’ and study online because she was not vaccinated. Now I am relieved. Vaccination is good and a way forward to exit isolation,” he said.

A total of 323 students aged 16 and 17 from SMK Putrajaya Precinct 8 today became the first group to receive the vaccine through the immunisation programme for teenagers. — Bernama