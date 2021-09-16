Cops trying to identify two men killed in Bukit Mengkuang shootout this morning, says Penang police chief

Police at the scene of the shootout in Kubang Semang in Penang, September 16, 2021. — Picture courtesy of Penang Police

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 16 — Penang police are trying to identify two men who were shot dead early this morning after they opened fire on officers at Bukit Mengkuang in Kubang Semang here.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the men, believed to be foreigners, did not have any identification papers on them.

He said the case is still under investigation and the police are determining if the men were involved in any other criminal activities.

“We don’t know where they were heading before the shootout. We followed their car from Jalan Penanti before the shootout,” he said.

The two men, thought to be in their 30s and 40s, were on the police wanted list through Ops Api Siakap after a criminal intimidation and shooting case in Bukit Mertajam on September 12.

In the 5.50am incident, the police gave chase after the men sped off to avoid a police check on Jalan Penanti.

The car came to a stop near a hilly area. One of the men then emerged from the vehicle and fired two shots at the police while the other one, the driver, came out holding a parang.

“Due to their aggressive actions, the police officers on site had to fire several shots in self-defence, killing the suspects,” Mohd Shuhaily said.

He said the shots fired by the suspect hit the side mirror of the police vehicle but none of the officers were injured in the incident.

An inspection of the suspects’ car found heroin and burglary tools, while a pistol loaded with six bullets and a parang were recovered from their bodies.

He added that the car driven by the suspects was reported missing on August 29, in connection with a case in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

The bodies of both suspects were sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortems.