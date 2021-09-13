Stats Department: Malaysia’s July exports up 5.1pc from 2020

A general view of Port Klang on October 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Exports in the country rose by RM4.8 billion or 5.1 per cent in July versus the same period last year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

The department said Johor showed the highest increase at RM3.4 billion, followed by Sarawak (RM2.8 billion) and Sabah (RM1.1 billion).

Other states recording an increase of exports in the same month were Terengganu (RM816.5 million), Melaka (RM669.8 million), Pahang (RM667.5 million), Kedah (RM399.5 million), Perak (RM244.3 million) and Kelantan (RM5.5 million).

However, DoSM said that Penang recorded a decrease of exports, at RM2.9 billion.

Other states that also saw exports fall year-on-year in July were Selangor (RM1.9 billion), Negri Sembilan (RM188.5 million), Kuala Lumpur (RM136.7 million), Labuan (RM99.4 million) and Perlis (RM12.6 million).

On imports, Malaysia recorded an increase of RM16.3 billion or 24.1 per cent in July as compared to the same period last year, with Johor also having the highest imports, at RM4.7 billion.

Five other states also recorded increases of over RM1 billion, those being Selangor (RM3.1 billion), Penang (RM2.4 billion), Perak (RM2.0 billion), Kedah (RM1.5 billion) and Melaka (RM1.3 billion).

Remaining states recording an increase in imports are Negri Sembilan (RM509.8 million), Pahang (RM442.6 million), Sarawak (RM399.3 million), Kelantan (RM250.5 million), Sabah (RM122.3 million), Terengganu (RM95.5 million) and Perlis (RM19 million).

Only two states in the country recorded a decrease in imports, those being Kuala Lumpur (RM692.8 million) and Labuan (RM132.5 million).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin shared that Penang remaining the top exporter in the country, contributing to 30.6 per cent of the overall exports in Malaysia, followed by Johor (22.4 per cent), Selangor (15.6 per cent), Sarawak (7.6 per cent) and Perak (3.4 per cent).

For imports, Selangor holds the top spot, contributing 25.4 per cent of the overall imports in the country, followed by Penang (23.1 per cent), Johor (20.7 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (7 per cent) and Kedah (5.6 per cent).