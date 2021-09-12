Sports Ministry to look into proposal to build sports school for persons with disabilities, says minister

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the ministry will hold a discussion with the Education Ministry to scrutinise the proposal to build a special sports school for persons with disabilities. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Sept 12 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will hold a discussion with the Education Ministry to scrutinise the proposal to build a special sports school for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the discussion was expected to be held soon to assess all requirements needed before the proposal could be finalised.

“KBS always holds discussions with various ministries to enable youth and sports-based activities or programmes to be held together.

“The establishment of this sports school, Insya Allah, one day it will become reality, providing better initiatives for para sports to grow,” he said in a news conference after visiting the Perak Para Athlete Archery Training Centre at the Perak Veterinary Department here today.

On Sept 7, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, who represents the PwD community in Dewan Negara, proposed the setting up of the first sports school for PwDs to unearth new talents.

The National Alliance of Mental Health (NAMH) patron also proposed the provision of PwD-friendly facilities and amenities at stadiums, sports complexes and fields; as well as giving para athletes who are no longer competing the opportunity to become coaches.

Commenting on today’s programme, Ahmad Faizal said it was more of a meet and greet session and to take a closer look at the training facilities provided for 13 Perak archery athletes who will compete in the 2022 Para Sukma Games.

In addition, the ministry also handed over sanitising kits to several representatives of the state para contingent involving the archery, tenpin bowling, powerlifting, chess and swimming teams. — Bernama