Science minister: Covid-19 vaccination for teens in Terengganu to start after 80pc of adults complete their jabs

Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 12 — The vaccination programme for teens aged 12 to 17 in Terengganu will begin as soon as 80 per cent of the adult population complete their Covid-19 jabs, said Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said a total of 93,262 teens in Terengganu had been identified as eligible Covid-19 vaccine recipients, adding that the immunisation exercise for them would be conducted in schools.

He said this to reporters after witnessing the door-to-door outreach vaccination programme in Taman Desa Paloh, here today.

Meanwhile, he said as of September 10, 67 per cent of the adult population in Terengganu had been fully vaccinated while more than 90 per cent had received at least one vaccine dose, adding that as of yesterday (September 11), cumulative doses of vaccine administered in Terengganu stood at 1.26 million.

In a related development, Dr Adham said a total of 87,538 senior citizens; 16,093 Persons with Disabilities (OKU); and 221, 301 individuals with comorbidities in the state had completed their Covid-19 jabs.

He said the state would also receive additional 643,187 vaccine doses throughout the month.

“Terengganu has also expanded the walk-in vaccination programme for individuals aged 18 at selected PPVs (vaccination centres) in all districts. So far, at least 14 PPVs have implemented this walk-in vaccination,” he said. — Bernama