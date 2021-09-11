Six new cases in Sarawak needing ventilators, says Sarawak Disaster Management Committee

Kuching record 1,405 cases new Covid-19 cases. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Sept 11 — Only six of the 3,743 new Covid-19 cases reported in Sarawak today involve lung infection that requires the use of a ventilator, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in a statement said there was one case involving a lung infection and one case requiring oxygen while the rest or 99.79 per cent had mild symptoms or none at all.

Among the districts that recorded high number of new cases were Kuching with 1,405 cases, followed by Sibu (420), Bintulu (311), Samarahan (214), Bau (158), Sri Aman (146) dan Miri (122).

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities from the viral infection rose to 617 after 10 more were reported involving individuals aged 48 to 89 years, with eight of them having a history of illnesses.

Two new clusters were also reported today, namely, the Sungai Sawa cluster in Pakan involving 37 residents of a longhouse and the Nansang Wak cluster, in the same district with 41 individuals tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama