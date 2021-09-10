Medac to form committee to streamline policies for entrepreneurs’ benefit, says minister

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the special committee, to be helmed by secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad, would be tasked with streamlining existing schemes with schemes to be created so that they would be more efficient. — Bernama pic

TANJONG KARANG, Sept 10 — The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Medac) will establish a special committee as the initial step towards streamlining the policies of agencies under its purview.

Its minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar, said the special committee, to be helmed by secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad, would be tasked with streamlining existing schemes with schemes to be created so that they would be more efficient and reach the entrepreneurs especially, who need financial assistance.

“Therefore, (through the committee) we will be able to streamline the policies so that they are the ministry’s policies, not those of the (individual) agencies,” he told reporters after making a working visit to a former soldier’s house that was repaired by Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel in Kampung Parit Tiga Sungai Burong, near here, today.

Noh said his ministry would also focus on five groups in giving out assistance especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, namely, the affected entrepreneurs, those who were retrenched, graduates, those from the asnaf group who wanted to become entrepreneurs, and entrepreneurs who started businesses with their own capital.

Earlier during the visit to the house repaired by ATM personnel accompanied by the 4th Wardieburn Setapak Division Commander Major General Datuk Ya’cob Samiran, Noh said RM10,000 was allocated for each house repaired, with three houses in the Tanjong Karang district benefitting from the programme. — Bernama