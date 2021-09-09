MACC arrest Silterra’s key management personnel

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested several key management personnel of SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a unit under Dagang NeXchange Bhd’s (DNeX) technology division. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested several key management personnel of SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a unit under Dagang NeXchange Bhd’s (DNeX) technology division, to assist in an investigation of a potential offence under the MACC Act 2009.

DNeX, which provides services in the technology and energy sectors, said the investigation might potentially be related to a legacy issue, based on the limited information available to the company.

“The company does not condone nor tolerate any form of misconduct among its employees and contractors and will ensure that SilTerra provides its full cooperation and assistance to the authority in their investigation,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

DNeX said SilTerra’s business operations would not be affected and there was no financial or operational impact to the DNeX group arising from the MACC probe.

“The company will make the necessary announcements to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd as and when there are further developments in relation thereof,” it added. — Bernama