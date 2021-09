High-risk category 2 and 3 Covid-19 patients will now be treated at the low-risk quarantine and treatment centres (PKRCs) around the country. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said that high-risk category 2 and 3 Covid-19 patients will now be treated at the low-risk quarantine and treatment centres (PKRCs) around the country.

The decision was one of several key shifts in the government’s strategy Khairy announced in a bid to rein in the virus amid growing public concern over the stubbornly high rate of daily cases and a surging fatality rate.

MORE TO COME