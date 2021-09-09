ERL to resume train services next Monday

ERL’s train services were temporarily suspended from June 4 when the nationwide lockdown was implemented at the beginning of the month. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) would resume its train services, KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit, from Sept 13 and will run as a combined service from 6am to 10.10pm every day.

ERL in a statement today said the move was following the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday to allow Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor to move to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan.

Trains would run at hourly intervals during the operation hours and the schedule would be adjusted accordingly later to suit the growing passenger ridership, it said.

“With the service resumption, ERL is offering again a free Weekly TravelCard for every purchase of a KLIA Transit Monthly TravelCard with a registered MyKad. The promotion will start immediately and will run until Nov 30 to encourage more people who are going back to their office to start using public transportation again for their daily commute.

“The Monthly TravelCard provides huge savings for commuters as it is heavily discounted, up to 83 per cent,” the statement read.

ERL’s train services were temporarily suspended from June 4 when the nationwide total lockdown was implemented at the beginning of the month and the service suspension was decided upon consultations with the Ministry of Transport and the Land Public Transport Agency.

Meanwhile, the statement also said that to date, 99 per cent of all ERL staff, including 100 per cent of its frontline and operations staff, had been fully vaccinated with the remaining few unvaccinated due to health and medical reasons.

“With full vaccination and stringent daily cleaning of the trains and stations, the public can be assured of a safe and comfortable experience when taking the train services,” the statement said.

For the full train schedule and updates on the precautionary measures, passengers can visit www.KLIAekspres.com or KLIA Ekspres Facebook. — Bernama



